Report: Titans tell Derrick Henry they don’t “plan” to trade him

The Titans’ decision to trade safety and defensive captain Kevin Byard earlier this week created the impression they’d be selling at the deadline.

If they will be, they won’t be trading running back Derrick Henry. Unless they do.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Titans have told Henry that they don’t “plan” to trade him.

While not quite the same as “we have no intention to trade [insert name of player],” it’s not all that different.

Plans can change. Especially based on whatever happens during the 15 games still to be played this weekend. One injury can change everything. One contender can decide to go all in.

Think of what the Browns or Ravens would become offensively with Henry. Or the Rams. Or the Bills.

And then there are the Eagles, who always seem to be loitering for the chance to pounce on any great player.

Through six games in 2023, Henry has 425 rushing yards on 98 attempts. He also has 117 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns.

The Titans reportedly were exploring the possibility of trading Henry in the offseason. It never happened. He’s now in the final year of his contract. If he’s going to be leaving anyway, why not get compensation for him now?