Report: Titans WR Treylon Burks has been cleared for football activities

Dr. Damon Petty, the Titans’ team physician, has cleared wide receiver Treylon Burks to return to all football activities, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Burks remains on the Titans’ injured reserve list, as listed on the team’s roster on its official website.

He will become a free agent only if the Titans release him from injured reserve, but according to multiple reports, the team has yet to speak to Burks about a release.

The Titans waived Burks on Aug. 29 with an injury designation, and after he cleared waivers, he reverted to their injured reserve list, where he remains.

Burks fractured his collarbone in a training camp practice.

He joined the Titans with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft. The Titans acquired that selection by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and the decision to trade Brown rather than sign him to a long-term deal did not work out for Tennessee.

Burks was limited to 22 games in his first two seasons, and he tore his ACL in the fifth game of the 2024 campaign. He had 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown.