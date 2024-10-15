Tom Brady isn’t just determined to have it both ways. He apparently wants to have it every which way.

If the owners approve Brady’s bid to buy a piece of the Raiders on Tuesday, he’s expected to have a “prominent voice” in the operation of the team, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I think Tom is going to have a much bigger role than people think in the direction of the franchise in all areas on the football side,” an unnamed source told Bonsignore.

He’ll be uniquely positioned to provide input to Raiders football operations, since he’ll be attending every game. Oh, wait. He won’t be.Brady has a job on Sundays, broadcasting NFL games for Fox.

Brady’s apparent intention to be more than a passive investor highlights the issues with Brady trying to own a portion of the Raiders and work for Fox. He’ll be fully invested in the Raiders chasing championships (a ring is a ring, no matter how you earn it), while also making $37.5 million to pretend to be an objective observer of the NFL games to which he’s assigned.

Beyond the fact that every other team is an enemy of the Raiders, Brady should never have a Raiders game, even if the Raiders make it to a Super Bowl to be televised by Fox.

It’s a sticky situation for Brady. The league has already highlighted the problems by banning him from all facilities, production meetings, and practices for the games he works for Fox.

Brady truly shouldn’t want to do both. Given the whole roast thing, it’s unclear that he currently has anyone who can speak hard truths to him about his business decisions.

Until the vote is cast, nine owners could be the onces to speak those hard truths. By voting no on his effort to buy, and then to have a major role in running one of the 32 teams that, in his other job, he’s paid to cover with objectivity and neutrality.

Nine of them should vote no. Even in post-norms Amercac, having Brady holding both jobs will be bad for the Raiders, bad for Fox, bad for the Fox audience, and bad for the league.