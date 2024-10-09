Report: Tom Brady’s deal to purchase piece of Raiders is on agenda for next week’s ownership meeting

The boy who apparently has everything is about to get something else.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s effort to buy a piece of the Raiders is on the agenda for next week’s ownership meeting, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

As Fischer notes, such measures rarely land on the agenda absent a high degree of confidence that they’ll secure the requisite number of votes for approval.

Still, Brady needs 24 votes. It only takes nine owners to kill the deal. And given the league’s placement of significant restrictions on Brady’s ability to meet with teams and attend practices prior to his Fox broadcasts, it’s obvious that more than a few owners have concerns about the conflict of interest associated with Brady owning part of one team and covering all of them.

The conflict of interest is clear. Brady can’t do his best job for Fox while also fulfilling his duties to the Raiders to the best of his ability. Frankly, Brady shouldn’t want to do both. Frankly, at least nine owners should politely but decisively keep it from happening.

But, alas, that’s life in post-norms America, where things that used to matter no longer do. When someone with enough money, power, and/or fame wants something badly enough, they get it.

Even if they shouldn’t get it. Even if they shouldn’t want it.