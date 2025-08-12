Report: Trevor Penning to miss a few weeks with foot injury

The Saints’ offensive line will be missing a piece for a bit.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, guard Trevor Penning is expected to miss a few weeks with a foot injury.

Penning has been moved inside to guard from tackle this offseason. He was carted off the field on Sunday during the team’s preseason opener against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Penning has appeared in 40 games with 23 starts in his first three seasons.