Report: Two NFC teams tried to trade up to No. 9, in front of the Giants at No. 10

With the 10th overall pick acquired from the Bengals in the Dexter Lawrence trade, the Giants selected tackle Francis Mauioga. There’s a chance he wouldn’t have been available.

Via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, two NFC teams tried to trade up to No. 9 with the Browns.

Cleveland had moved down from No. 6 to No. 9, in a trade that allowed the Chiefs to move up and select cornerback Mansoor Delane.

The Browns didn’t get an offer that made them abandon their chance to take tackle Spencer Fano in the ninth spot, but the effort made by the unnamed NFC teams underscores the risk of acquiring a pick before it’s on the clock. Two NFC teams were speculating on who the Giants planned to select, and they were trying to beat them to him.

Just like the Eagles did, when jumping from No. 23 to No. 20, one spot in front of the Steelers, for receiver Makai Lemon.

That’s how the draft works. Teams want who they want, and they’ll often move up to get him before someone else can. In the end, the Giants didn’t get leapfrogged. But two other teams in their conference tried.