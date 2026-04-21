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Report: University of Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy could require another surgery

  
Published April 20, 2026 09:47 PM

University of Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy missed all of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee. He could miss “extensive” time in 2026 as a rookie in the NFL.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that team medical staffs are concerned McCoy could need another surgery to repair a bone plug in McCoy’s knee. The bone plug was used to repair a cartilage defect.

McCoy is rated as one of the top cornerback prospects and a likely first-round pick.

He could fall, though, as Will Johnson did last year over concerns about his knee. Johnson fell out of the first round, going to the Cardinals in the second round — 47th overall.

McCoy ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at Tennessee’s Pro Day last month and had a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump.