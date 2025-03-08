Report: Vikings are a “dark horse” to sign Aaron Rodgers

During a recent episode of PFT Live, I said I was considering switching allegiances from the Vikings to the Eagles, if only to enjoy one Super Bowl win before heading to the Great Press Box in the Sky (which is also what they should call the press box in the Superdome).

I was kidding, I think. If the move that is the subject of this specific blurb happens, I might not be.

A Saturday morning tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “considering the Giants with the Vikings as a dark horse.”

It’s another domino from the trade that will send, as of Wednesday, quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders. If, as expected, the Seahawks sign Sam Darnold, the Vikings will need another veteran. Enter Rodgers, potentially.

Many (not me) are rooting for Rodgers to take the next step in the Brett Favre career arc. And J.J. McCarthy wouldn’t be thrilled about having his opportunity to become the starter delayed by a season.

Surely, Rodgers would sign with the Vikings only if he was installed as the starter. That could make things interesting, and awkward, if he and/or the team are struggling in the middle of the season and McCarthy is ready to go.

The Vikings welcomed Favre in 2009. He propelled the franchise to one of its best seasons since the most recent Minnesota Super Bowl appearance, 49 years ago. And the Vikings likely would have made it if Favre hadn’t gone full fool with the game on the line, throwing a pass across his body when the Vikings were in range for a potential game-winning field goal.

Maybe Rodgers has enough left to make a difference. Maybe the Vikings can take another failed former Jets quarterback and get to the playoffs, and potentially win a game or two. Maybe Rodgers can do for the Vikings what Favre couldn’t.

The less Rodgers wants financially, the more tempting the move will become. If, at the end of the day, they can get Rodgers for whatever they’d budgeted to pay Darnold, maybe it makes sense.

And when the Vikings host the Eagles this season, maybe it’ll make sense for me to wear by throwback Eagles hoodie.