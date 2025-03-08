 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Vikings are a “dark horse” to sign Aaron Rodgers

  
Published March 8, 2025 10:55 AM

During a recent episode of PFT Live, I said I was considering switching allegiances from the Vikings to the Eagles, if only to enjoy one Super Bowl win before heading to the Great Press Box in the Sky (which is also what they should call the press box in the Superdome).

I was kidding, I think. If the move that is the subject of this specific blurb happens, I might not be.

A Saturday morning tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “considering the Giants with the Vikings as a dark horse.”

It’s another domino from the trade that will send, as of Wednesday, quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders. If, as expected, the Seahawks sign Sam Darnold, the Vikings will need another veteran. Enter Rodgers, potentially.

Many (not me) are rooting for Rodgers to take the next step in the Brett Favre career arc. And J.J. McCarthy wouldn’t be thrilled about having his opportunity to become the starter delayed by a season.

Surely, Rodgers would sign with the Vikings only if he was installed as the starter. That could make things interesting, and awkward, if he and/or the team are struggling in the middle of the season and McCarthy is ready to go.

The Vikings welcomed Favre in 2009. He propelled the franchise to one of its best seasons since the most recent Minnesota Super Bowl appearance, 49 years ago. And the Vikings likely would have made it if Favre hadn’t gone full fool with the game on the line, throwing a pass across his body when the Vikings were in range for a potential game-winning field goal.

Maybe Rodgers has enough left to make a difference. Maybe the Vikings can take another failed former Jets quarterback and get to the playoffs, and potentially win a game or two. Maybe Rodgers can do for the Vikings what Favre couldn’t.

The less Rodgers wants financially, the more tempting the move will become. If, at the end of the day, they can get Rodgers for whatever they’d budgeted to pay Darnold, maybe it makes sense.

And when the Vikings host the Eagles this season, maybe it’ll make sense for me to wear by throwback Eagles hoodie.