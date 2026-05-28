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Report: Vikings complete second round of GM interviews

  
Published May 28, 2026 04:49 PM

The Vikings completed a second round of General Manager interviews on Thursday, Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com reports.

It is unclear whether the Vikings will need more due diligence before a decision, but the expectation has been that they would make a hire by early June.

The Vikings reportedly had a second round of interviews with their executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt, Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray, Rams assistant GM John McKay and Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley. Brzezinski has been doing the job in Minnesota on an interim basis since they fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen, Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler and Lions Assistant GM Ray Agnew were other candidates in the first round and Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander declined an interview request.

The Vikings fired Adofo-Mensah after four seasons on Jan. 30.