Report: Vikings “receiving calls” on Danielle Hunter

The trade deadline is coming, as it does every year at this time. Which also means that there will be plenty of talk about players who might be traded, as there is every year at this time.

It also means that there will be efforts to conjure interest when perhaps there might not be as much as a team would prefer. As there is every year at this time.

That’s why we always wonder about reports that, for example, the Vikings are “receiving calls” about veteran pass rusher Danielle Hunter. There have been times when a team “receiving calls” has actually been making the calls. And the team usually leaks that it’s “receiving” calls in an effort to manufacture some/any leverage in trade talks.

Regardless, whenever there’s a report that a team has been “receiving calls” about the player, the team that might trade the player is the most likely source of the information. Any of the teams that might have called about the player might not know that there are multiple teams calling. And any team that would hope to secure Hunter on favorable terms would not want to fuel a potential competition for the player’s services.

Hunter is in the final year of his contract, at a base salary of $10 million, along with $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses.

For the Vikings, the question becomes whether any compensation received now for Hunter would offset the expected 2025 compensatory draft pick, if/when he leaves in 2024.

Hunter is in his eighth season with the Vikings. He set the record for most career sacks before the age of 25. He then missed all of the 2020 season with a neck injury, and played seven games in 2021.

Last year, he had 10 sacks in 17 games. This year, he has eight sacks in six games.

Whether the Vikings ultimately move Hunter will also be influenced by what happens for them in the next seven days. They host the 49ers tomorrow night, and then they travel to Lambeau Field for a game against the Packers.

Lose both? Sell. Win both? Hold. Split the two? Who knows?

