Report: WR Isaiah Hodgins agrees to terms with Steelers

  
Published September 16, 2025 06:53 PM

The Steelers have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, Jordan Schultz reports.

It is unknown whether they are signing Hodgins to the practice squad or the active roster, but it seems likely Hodgins will start on the practice squad.

Hodgins, 26, was released by the 49ers after the preseason.

He joins a wide receivers room that has DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek.

Hodgins, a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2020, has 60 catches for 634 yards and seven touchdowns in 31 games.