Report: Zay Jones considered day-to-day with knee injury

There’s some positive news on the injury front for a key Jaguars receiver.

Zay Jones is considered day-to-day after aggravating a knee injury during Jacksonville’s victory over Buffalo in London.

Head coach Doug Pederson had noted while speaking to the media on Monday that Jones was slated to undergo an MRI.

Jones had also missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a knee issue. In three games this season, he has eight catches for 78 yards with two touchdowns.

In 2022, Jones set career highs with 82 catches and 823 yards for the Jaguars. He finished the year with five touchdowns.