Report: Zay Jones visiting Cardinals Tuesday

  
Published May 7, 2024 12:30 PM

Veteran free agent wide receiver Zay Jones has reportedly lined up another free agent visit.

Jones is set to meet with the Cardinals in Arizona on Tuesday, per a report from Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Jones recently visited with the Titans.

The Jaguars released Jones after selecting Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the draft. He spent the last two seasons in Jacksonville and had 116 catches for 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns during his time with the AFC South club.

The Cardinals also took a wide receiver in the first round. Marvin Harrison Jr. is joined by Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, Chris Moore, and sixth-round pick Tejhaun Palmer in their receiving corps.