Reports: Bills’ stadium project to cost hundreds of millions more than budgeted

The Bills’ new stadium may cost a whole lot more than the team was planning for.

Three months after construction started, cost overruns are projected to hit $300 million, according to the Associated Press. The original estimate was $1.4 billion and is now approaching $1.7 billion, according to the report. TheAthletic.com reported that the price could eventually reach $1.9 billion.

Bills COO John Roth, who was hired three weeks ago after the Bills fired Ron Raccuia, said it’s too early to say what the actual price will be.

“We don’t know enough yet to confirm this,” Roth said.

Taxpayers are paying $850 million for the stadium. The Bills are on the hook for cost overruns.