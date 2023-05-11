 Skip navigation
Reports: Giants, Cowboys to open season on Sunday Night Football

  
Published May 11, 2023 11:43 AM

It looks like MetLife Stadium will be hosting a pair of high-profile games to kick off the 2023 season.

The NFL has announced that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely make his first Jets start when his new team hosts the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week One. According to multiple reports, that game will come one night after the Giants host the Cowboys on the same field.

Both NFC East teams made the playoffs last season and both won their Wild Card round games on the road before being knocked out in the divisional round. The Cowboys won both of their meetings during the regular season, including a 23-16 win in New Jersey in Week Three.

According to other reports, the Cowboys will turn from the Giants to their co-tenants at MetLife. The Jets are reportedly visiting the Cowboys on Sunday in Week Two.