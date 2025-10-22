Reports: Jayden Daniels to miss Week 8 with hamstring injury

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that quarterback Jayden Daniels avoided a serious hamstring injury when he was hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, but he added that it might be significant enough to keep him from playing in Week 8.

Wednesday brought multiple reports that Daniels will miss his third game of the season. Marcus Mariota will get the start against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Daniels also missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury, so Mariota has spent a fair amount of time running the offense already this season. The Commanders split his first two starts and Mariota went 31-of-48 for 363 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in those games.

Daniels did not miss a game on his way to winning offensive rookie of the year and leading the Commanders to the conference title game last season, but his health has been one of the issues that have contributed to Washington’s 3-4 start to their bid to match that success this time around.