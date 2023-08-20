Reports: MRI confirms Cowboys rookie DeMarvion Overshown tore an ACL

The Cowboys received the news they feared: Rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

According to multiple reports, an MRI of Overshown’s knee confirmed the bad news Sunday.

The third-round pick was injured on an open-field tackle of Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet in the first quarter. He was carted off the sideline.

“He’s had an incredible camp,” coach Mike McCarthy said after the 22-14 loss in Seattle, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Seems like we talked about him every other day.”

The Cowboys now have little depth at linebacker with Damone Clark starting next to Leighton Vander Esch. Jabril Cox and Devin Harper will have to play bigger roles or the Cowboys will have to seek some veteran help.

The Cowboys also lost rookie tight end John Stephens Jr. to a torn left ACL in the second preseason game. Stephens was competing for a roster spot.