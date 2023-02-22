 Skip navigation
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reports: Patrick Toney, Ryan Smith joining Cardinals coaching staff

  
Published February 22, 2023 08:30 AM
The Cardinals are reportedly reaching to the collegiate level to fill out their defensive coaching staff.

Chris Low of ESPN reports that University of Florida co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney is leaving the SEC school to take a job as a secondary coach in Arizona. Toney also worked with safeties for the Gators and another report on Wednesday makes it appear that will be his area of responsibility on Jonathan Gannon’s staff as well.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Northwestern cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith will be taking the same job with the Cardinals. Smith worked at Virginia Tech, James Madison, and Penn State.

Florida tight ends coach William Peagler is also reportedly leaving the school for a job on Gannon’s staff. The role is unspecified, but is believed to be on the defensive side of the ball.