Reports: Trey Hendrickson, Bengals agree to one-year deal with a $14 million raise

The Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have agreed in principle to a new, one-year deal, according to multiple reports. It will make Hendrickson one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders for 2025, with a $14 million raise to $30 million.

The star edge rusher still is scheduled for free agency in 2026.

Hendrickson skipped the voluntary offseason program and held in during training camp, not participating in practice as he awaited a new contract. But he now is at the team facility ready to sign the deal and get to work ahead of the Sept. 7 season opener.

Hendrickson requested a trade but now will play 2025 in Cincinnati in what might be his final season with the Bengals. He had made clear he would not play this season under his current deal, which was due to pay him a base salary of $15.8 million with a salary cap hit of $18.6 million.

He has four consecutive Pro Bowls since joining the Bengals and has 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons. He earned All-Pro honors last season after leading the league in sacks.

Hendrickson’s agreement leaves Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons as the league’s only player currently holding in while seeking a new deal.