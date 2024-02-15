Rhamondre Stevenson aims to be featured back for the Patriots

One of many questions about the Patriots in their first season without head coach Bill Belichick is what their offense is going to look like once they hit the field in the fall.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has one suggestion for new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. He’d like to be the go-to back in all phases of the offense during the 2024 season.

“I want to be the featured back for the Patriots,” Stevenson said, via Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe.

Stevenson missed five games due to injury in 2023, but showed an ability to produce as a runner and passer in 2022. He ran for 1,040 yards at five yards a carry and caught 69 passes while playing in all 17 games that season.

On top of any football considerations, Stevenson’s desire for a clear lead role may be impacted by contractual matters. He’s entering the final year of his contract and the chance to put up big numbers would be advantageous to his bid for a second contract in New England or elsewhere.