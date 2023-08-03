 Skip navigation
Rhamondre Stevenson on limited practice reps: You have to ask Bill Belichick

  
Published August 3, 2023 07:24 AM

Rhamondre Stevenson is on track to be the top running back for the Patriots this season and his practice workload suggests the team wants his tank as full as possible come the regular season.

Stevenson’s reps have been limited so far this summer and he was asked on Wednesday if that is because the team is looking ahead to September. Stevenson said that was a question that the head coach would be best suited to answer.

“Just like anybody else over 17-18 games I’m going to be dinged up at the end of the season, so I don’t think that was really a big part of it,” Stevenson said, via Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “They’re trying to decrease my workload. Honestly, you’ve got to ask Bill Belichick. I don’t know why.”

The Patriots have been linked with a number of free agent running backs and they visited with Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette, so the outlook could change in New England. For now, though, it looks like there will be a heavy dose of Stevenson come the regular season.