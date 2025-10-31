 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?

Rhamondre Stevenson will miss Sunday’s game with a toe injury

  
Published October 31, 2025

The Patriots will not have their leading rusher for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at a Friday press conference that running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out. Stevenson has been sidelined at practice all week due to a toe injury.

Stevenson has 83 carries for 279 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Quarterback Drake Maye is second on the team in rushing yards and second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson is third with 228 yards on 53 carries. Henderson should have plenty of opportunities to add to that total with Stevenson out this weekend and a strong showing could change how the playing time is doled out over the second half of the year.