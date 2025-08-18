 Skip navigation
Rich Eisen returns to SportsCenter tonight

  
Published August 18, 2025 10:01 AM

Worlds are colliding. More accurately, worlds are merging.

The latest tangible example of the looming overlap of NFL Network and ESPN comes from the news, as announced by ESPN on Monday morning, that former SportsCenter host Rich Eisen will return tonight, to anchor the program that will follow the Bengals-Commanders preseason game.

This seems to be far less about the ESPN-NFL Media merger and far more about the fact that Eisen’s daily show lands on ESPN on September 2.

Eisen spent seven years at ESPN, from 1996 through 2003. He jumped to NFL Network when it launched. His show will be available on various ESPN platforms, and it will anchor the new ESPN Radio lineup.

For now, Eisen’s show streams on The Roku Sports Channel, and it’s simulcast on SiriusXM channel 375 starting, from noon to 3:00 p.m. ET. From time to time, you might even hear or see someone you recognize.

Assuming I don’t land on the pay no mind list.