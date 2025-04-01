 Skip navigation
Richard Sherman’s house was robbed at gunpoint while his family was home

  
Published March 31, 2025 11:14 PM

Former NFL cornerback and current Amazon Prime analyst Richard Sherman’s house was recently robbed at gunpoint, while his family was home.

Via Jacob Camenker of USA Today, Sherman disclosed the incident on social media.

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” Sherman wrote on Twitter. “Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”

Sherman didn’t say whether he was present at the time. He posted images of the thieves with a request for assistance from the public in identifying them.

Last year, a crime ring targeted the homes of multiple athletes, with the robberies happening when the players were not home. Multiple arrests have been made, and federal charges have been filed.