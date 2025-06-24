Ricky Pearsall: Brock Purdy super motivating, inspiring to everybody

Brock Purdy landed a long-term deal with the 49ers this offseason and one of his teammates thinks the deal will have a positive impact on more than just the quarterback.

Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 draft and rose to the starting lineup before his rookie season was over. A right elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game led to an offseason of rehab, but Purdy was still able to help the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his second season.

The 2024 campaign did not go as well for the Niners, but they still committed to Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that the move sent a strong message to the rest of the team.

“It’s super motivating for everybody, I feel like, but it’s also something that he’s deserved and worked through,” Pearsall said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Just seeing his story and becoming the last pick in the draft, all the way to being where he’s at now, and seeing the tremendous jump that he’s made. It’s super inspiring to everybody, really. And we’re just all proud of him, and we got his back just as much has he’s got our back.”

Pearsall is set for a bigger role in 2025, so he can help the 49ers look smart by helping Purdy put up strong numbers this fall. That would help Pearsall’s eventual push for a second contract and smashing success could set the duo up for a long run together.