Ricky Pearsall says he still revisits his shooting every night when he goes to bed

A year ago, 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest by someone trying to rob him in San Francisco. Physically, Pearsall has fully recovered. Psychologically, the shooting left scars.

“Unfortunately, I revisit that every single night I go to bed,” Pearsall told Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I kind of just carry that with me. And now I think it’s not as much of avoiding it or revisiting it or not revisiting it. It’s more of how I deal with it and the light that I put on it. And for me it’s more of a positive light and the things that I can get out of that and more of a positive direction and try to inspire other people . . . I’ve been doing a better job of dealing with it myself.”

Pearsall said he would like to meet the 17-year-old boy who shot him.

“I want to first see if he’s open to it because that’s also important to me,” Pearsall said. “If he’s not open to it, then it’s not even going to be a thing. It’s definitely an opportunity that I’ll probably do moving forward at some point.”

Moving forward is something Pearsall is still working on, a year after the shooting.