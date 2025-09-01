 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Ricky Pearsall says he still revisits his shooting every night when he goes to bed

  
Published September 1, 2025 02:47 PM

A year ago, 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest by someone trying to rob him in San Francisco. Physically, Pearsall has fully recovered. Psychologically, the shooting left scars.

“Unfortunately, I revisit that every single night I go to bed,” Pearsall told Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I kind of just carry that with me. And now I think it’s not as much of avoiding it or revisiting it or not revisiting it. It’s more of how I deal with it and the light that I put on it. And for me it’s more of a positive light and the things that I can get out of that and more of a positive direction and try to inspire other people . . . I’ve been doing a better job of dealing with it myself.”

Pearsall said he would like to meet the 17-year-old boy who shot him.

“I want to first see if he’s open to it because that’s also important to me,” Pearsall said. “If he’s not open to it, then it’s not even going to be a thing. It’s definitely an opportunity that I’ll probably do moving forward at some point.”

Moving forward is something Pearsall is still working on, a year after the shooting.