nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Rico Dowdle gives Panthers a 20-17 lead against his former team

  
After a 200-yard rushing game last week, a performance that won him NFC offensive player of the week, Rico Dowdle warned his former team to “buckle up.”

The Cowboys joked about it, but they’re not laughing today.

Dowdle’s 36-yard catch-and-run to the end zone has given the Panthers a 20-17 lead over Dallas.

The Panthers doubled up by getting a field goal on their last drive of the first half and took the opening kickoff 80 yards in only four plays.

Dowdle, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards with the Cowboys last season, has 90 yards on 15 carries and three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Bryce Young has completed 11 of 14 passes for 160 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Panthers have 258 yards against the league’s worst defense with most of the second half to go.