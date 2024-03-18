Rico Dowdle re-signs with Cowboys

Running back Rico Dowdle is all in on another season in Dallas.

Dowdle’s agents announced on Monday that Dowdle has re-signed with the Cowboys. There’s no word on the terms of his new deal.

Dowdle was signed by the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2020 and he made the team as a third-string running back. He was limited to five games over the next two seasons because of injuries, but returned to serve as the No. 2 back behind Tony Pollard in 2023.

Dowdle ran 89 times for 361 yards and two touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 144 yards and two more scores.

Pollard signed with the Titans last week and the Cowboys have not added any outside backs to the roster, so Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn are now the top two on the depth chart.