RJ Harvey scores three TDs in Broncos’ 44-24 rout of Cowboys

The Broncos won their eighth consecutive game against the Cowboys, dating to a Dallas win in September 1995. Sunday’s game wasn’t close.

The Cowboys led 3-0, and after that, it was all Broncos.

The Broncos beat up the Cowboys 44-24, leading by as much as 27 as they built on what they did in the fourth quarter last week. Denver rallied last week with 33 points in the fourth quarter to stun the Giants.

Denver is 6-2, and Dallas is 3-4-1.

The Broncos did not need a comeback on Sunday, leading 27-10 at halftime and sending Dak Prescott to the bench after the quarterback threw an interception with 10:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jahdae Barron and Dondrea Tillman each had a pick of Prescott, who also took sacks from Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers.

The Broncos outgained the Cowboys 426 to 339 with Dallas depleted in the secondary.

R.J. Harvey had 46 yards on seven carries, scoring on runs of 40 and 1, and he had a 5-yard touchdown catch on his only reception. J.K. Dobbins ran for 111 yards on 15 carries.

Bo Nix went 19-of-29 for 247 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, with Troy Franklin catching six passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Pat Bryant had two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown and Courtland Sutton had four catches for 67 yards.

Prescott was 19-of-31 for 188 yards and two interceptions, and Javonte Williams had 13 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns against his former team. George Pickens caught seven passes for 78 yards and CeeDee Lamb seven for 74.

Joe Milton threw the Cowboys’ touchdown pass in mop-up duty, hitting Jalen Tolbert for a 35-yard score.