Rob Gronkowski elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame

Rob Gronkowski will be eligible for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027, but he won’t have to wait that long to be inducted into one of his former team’s version.

The Patriots announced on Wednesday that Gronkowski has been elected to their Hall. He will be inducted into the Hall later this year.

“Rob Gronkowski’s performance on the field was extraordinary, but it was his infectious energy and consistently positive presence that truly set him apart,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “He always brightened everyone’s day. He earned the respect of coaches and teammates through his work ethic, preparation and unselfish approach, while redefining what it meant to play his position. Rob became a fan favorite almost immediately and remained the standard at tight end for nearly a decade. We look forward to celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame and, in time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Gronkowski was a 2010 second-round pick for the Patriots and helped them win three Super Bowls before retiring after the 2018 season. He returned to play for the Buccaneers in 2020 and won another title before retiring again after the 2022 season.

Gronkowski had 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in New England. He is the franchise leader in career receiving touchdowns and ranks second in receiving yards.