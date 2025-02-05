Rob Paton leaving Broncos to become Jets’ co-director of player personnel

Broncos national scout Rob Paton is leaving to become the Jets’ co-director of player personnel, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Paton is a nephew of Broncos’ General Manager George Paton.

Rob Paton began working for the Broncos in 2017, four years before his uncle was hired. He is following new Jets’ General Manager Darren Mougey, who previously worked 13 years in the Broncos’ scouting and personnel department.

Paton replaces Greg Nejmeh, who leaves the Jets after 16 seasons.

Paton was a safety for the UCLA Bruins before finishing his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of San Diego in 2014. He then worked two years as a UCLA scouting analyst before joining the Broncos’ scouting department.