Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby among kickers to work out for Giants

Giants kicker Graham Gano has been a limited participant in practice this week because of a left knee injury and it appears the team has some concern about his availability for this weekend.

Pat Leonard of the Daily News reports that Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby are at the Giants’ facility along with other kickers to work out for the team on Thursday. Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes says that Randy Bullock and Matthew Wright round out the group.

Gould and Bullock both kicked for the Giants in 2016 while Crosby faced the team (and Tynes) in a pair of home playoff losses when he kicked for the Packers.

Gano signed a contract extension with the Giants before the start of the regular season, but has struggled so far this year. He is 11-of-17 on field goals, including a pair of misses in last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Jets.