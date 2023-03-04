 Skip navigation
Robbie Gould tells 49ers he will test free agency, kick elsewhere next season

  
Published March 4, 2023 08:59 AM
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month.

Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023.

At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to a two-year extension that paid him $11.6 million.

He has tested free agency twice previously, signing with the Giants in 2016 after the Bears cut him and originally signing a two-year contract with the 49ers in 2017.

Gould, 40, said last month he was “nowhere near retiring .” Jason Peters and Andy Lee are the only NFL players older than Gould now that Tom Brady has retired, though Peters and Lee’s futures are unclear.

Gould was 27-of-32 on field goals and 50-of-51 on extra points this season. His 447 field goals and 84.46 field goal percentage both rank eighth in league history.