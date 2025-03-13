Robert Kraft: David Andrews’ impact on the Patriots will be felt for years to come

The Patriots have confirmed center David Andrews’ release after it was reported earlier on Thursday.

Andrews had been with the Patriots since 2015, starting 121 games for the franchise.

“David Andrews’ career success is a shining example of what every NFL prospect should strive to achieve,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement released by the team. “As a rookie free agent, David earned a starting assignment at center in his NFL debut, a position he anchored for the next decade. His leadership, work ethic, and dedication to the team earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who elected him as an eight-time team captain. The importance of his leadership during his career cannot be overstated. David is a true professional, and his impact on this organization will be felt for many years to come.

“On behalf of the entire Kraft family and the New England Patriots, I want to express my deepest gratitude for his countless contributions, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable career.”

Andrews suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 and missed the rest of the 2024 regular season. He may elect to retire.