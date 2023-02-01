Robert Kraft: There’s no other QB of Tom Brady’s ilk, I don’t believe there ever will be one

Tom Brady spent the final three seasons of his career with the Buccaneers, but he was a member of the Patriots for a much longer chunk of his time in the NFL.

Brady spent 20 years in New England after the Patriots made him a sixth-round pick in 2000 and he won six of his seven Super Bowl rings while he was a member of the team. The team released a video commemorating those years after Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning and team owner Robert Kraft offered some comments on Brady’s place in the history of football.

“I don’t believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL, there’s been a quarterback of Tom’s ilk. I would have trouble ever believing there would be another one,” Kraft said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Brady’s the only player with seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVP awards. He also holds the NFL records for every major passing statistic and the full package makes it hard to argue with Kraft’s position on where Brady ranks among the all-time greats.