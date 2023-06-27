 Skip navigation
Robert Kraft wants “Number 7" to be satisfied with upcoming season

  
Published June 27, 2023 02:27 PM

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has one thing on his mind as the 2023 season approaches.

Kraft was at an event on Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass. with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. At one point, Rubin noted that Kraft, “won’t be satisfied if one thing doesn’t happen, right? What’s it that makes it all worthwhile?”

Via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Kraft replied, “Number 7 .”

Kraft, of course, was referring to a potential seventh Super Bowl title — which would be the team’s first without quarterback Tom Brady.

After missing the postseason in two of the last three seasons, Kraft said he’s excited for the upcoming year.

“I think we’ve had a great offseason,” Kraft said. “I like our draft. We probably play in the toughest division in football, but I love our team.”

The Patriots finished the 2022 season 8-9, good for third place in the AFC East.