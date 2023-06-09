 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Robert Kraft: We have the most difficult division, but I’m really hopeful about this team

  
Published June 9, 2023 04:31 AM
June 1, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Bill O’Brien has the potential to bring out the best in Mac Jones next season, after the QB has shown glimpses of fiery confidence.

The Patriots have gone four years without a playoff win and they’ve missed making it to the postseason in two of those years, which is a big change from the run they were on for most of the first two decades of the 21st century.

New England’s offseason efforts to change those fortunes have included the hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the signing of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the addition of seven draft picks in April. Patriots owner Robert Kraft cited the last of those things on Thursday while discussing his outlook for the season, but also alluded to moves that the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets have made over the last few months.

“I liked our draft this year and I hope that translates on the field,” Kraft said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I know the guys are working very hard. I think we have the most difficult division in the NFL, the best balance of teams — all the other three teams are good. So we’ll have our challenges. But I’m really hopeful about this team.”

The Patriots will see the Dolphins and Jets in the first three weeks of the season and those games will help give early shape to what Kraft and many others expect will be a tough fight for playoff positioning in the AFC East.