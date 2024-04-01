Robert Saleh confident that if Mike Williams’ rehab goes well, he’ll be ready for Week 1

The Jets signed Mike Williams to a one-year deal last month to upgrade the club’s receiving corps.

But Williams, 29, is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of the 2023 season. New York head coach Robert Saleh noted last week at the annual league meeting that Williams has “a long way to go,” but the team is expecting the receiver to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“He’s on the same timeline that Breece [Hall] had,” Saleh said, via Ralph Ventre of SI.com. “They’re very similar injuries, same time frame. He knows he’s got a road to trek, but at the same time, if he does it the right way, we’re very confident we’ll have him ready for Week 1.”

Hall suffered a torn ACL midway through his rookie year and was on the field for the start of the 2023 season.

Saleh also called Williams a dynamic receiver who can create matchup advantages.

“We’ve been a big fan of his for a while,” Saleh said. “You say 50-50 ball, but it’s more 70-30 when it goes up to him.

“He’s got work to do, but excited if he can accomplish the work that he needs to accomplish, he’ll be a tremendous asset to not only himself but to the organization.”

Williams caught 19 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown before suffering his season-ending knee injury last year. In 88 games, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2017 draft has 309 career receptions for 4,806 yards with 31 TDs.