Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Robert Saleh: Derek Carr “in line with” where Matthew Stafford was before going to Rams

  
Published March 3, 2023 02:42 AM
nbc_pft_jetsderekcarr_230302
March 2, 2023 08:31 AM
Jets G.M. Joe Douglas said Derek Carr left a “strong impression” during his visit, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss why they hope it won’t lead to New York squatting on Zach Wilson.

Derek Carr had a second meeting with the Jets this week and any team that winds up signing him will be hoping for a successful second act for the longtime Raiders starter.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh invoked the best case scenario when talking to reporters about Carr on Thursday. Saleh said Carr has “an elite, elite mental makeup with regards to football IQ” and praised his accuracy and arm strength while referencing the move that Matthew Stafford made from the Lions to the Rams before the 2021 season.

“He’s been asked to do a lot in his career ,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I think he’s more in line with what Stafford’s career has been. If you can just get him to a place that can surround him with all the pieces to just allow him to play quarterback 10-15 times a game, it would be pretty cool. He’s a solid young man.”

Stafford had not won a playoff game before leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win in his first season after being traded. Any team that lands Carr will be dreaming about the same outcome in 2023.