Robert Saleh: Derek Carr “in line with” where Matthew Stafford was before going to Rams

Derek Carr had a second meeting with the Jets this week and any team that winds up signing him will be hoping for a successful second act for the longtime Raiders starter.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh invoked the best case scenario when talking to reporters about Carr on Thursday. Saleh said Carr has “an elite, elite mental makeup with regards to football IQ” and praised his accuracy and arm strength while referencing the move that Matthew Stafford made from the Lions to the Rams before the 2021 season.

“He’s been asked to do a lot in his career ,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I think he’s more in line with what Stafford’s career has been. If you can just get him to a place that can surround him with all the pieces to just allow him to play quarterback 10-15 times a game, it would be pretty cool. He’s a solid young man.”

Stafford had not won a playoff game before leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win in his first season after being traded. Any team that lands Carr will be dreaming about the same outcome in 2023.