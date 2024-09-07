Robert Saleh: “Fair” to say Haason Reddick won’t play Monday

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has resisted ruling edge rusher Haason Reddick out for Monday night’s game against the 49ers despite Reddick’s continued absence from the team, but it looks like the clock has struck midnight.

Saleh said at a Saturday press conference, via multiple reporters, that it is “fair” to say that Reddick will miss the opening game of the season. Reddick briefly reported to the team after being traded by the Eagles this offseason, but didn’t take part in the offseason program and held out of training camp this summer.

Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald, Micheal Clemons, and Takk McKinley will handle the edge rushing work.

Saleh also said that offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (hand) and linebacker Zaire Barnes (ankle) have been ruled out. Saleh added that Schweitzer is a candidate for injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least four games.