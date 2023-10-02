Robert Saleh: If Zach Wilson keeps playing that way, we’re going to win a lot of games

The Jets fell short on Sunday night to the Chiefs, but Zach Wilson took a step forward as a starting quarterback, engineering a comeback to tie the game in the second half before the Chiefs ultimately won 23-20. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he loved what he saw from Wilson.

Saleh praised Wilson for his decisiveness and said he was in command of the offense.

“He was letting it rip. I thought he did a really, really nice job,” Saleh said. “I’m happy for him to go out and show that he does belong, that he can play in this league. If he plays that way we’re going to win a lot of football games.”

Saleh defended Wilson for his struggles and said he hasn’t wavered in his confidence in Wilson.

“Playing quarterback in this league is hard,” Saleh said. “He gave his guys a chance.”

The Jets had a great chance, and Wilson deserves credit for playing well in defeat.