Robert Saleh is coming to the Combine, on Saturday

Five NFL head coaches are skipping the Scouting Combine.

Make that almost five.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jets coach Robert Saleh will be coming to Indianapolis on Saturday. His original plan was to skip the entirety of the festivities. He has not been to the Combine at all since 2020.

He clearly has a reason for doing so, or he wouldn’t be doing it. And it marks a flexible approach other coaches could take in the future, making strategic, calculated appearances for a portion of the week.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Rams coach Sean McVay, and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy passed entirely on the Combine for 2024. It’s not enough to make the powers-that-be believe the Combine has lost its sizzle. But it could get there — especially if the Combine becomes a traveling road show and goes to any city that makes the process less convenient.

The reality is that, in any city other than Indianapolis, the process would be less convenient. Which is perhaps the biggest reason why the Combine has not yet moved from Indianapolis.