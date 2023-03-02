 Skip navigation
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Robert Saleh: Mike White should be on the Jets' roster in 2023

  
Published March 2, 2023 04:24 AM
nbc_pft_qbdraftneeds_230302
March 2, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how the first selections of the 2023 NFL Draft will unfold, given at least half the teams who have picks in the top 10 need quarterbacks.

The Jets are hoping to make a big splash to land a star quarterback this offseason. But that doesn’t mean they’re getting rid of the quarterbacks they had last season.

Saleh has previously indicated that Zach Wilson will be sticking around, and today he said he’d like Mike White to be back as well.

“He should be on this roster,” Saleh said of White.

Wilson is still under contract for two more years with guaranteed salaries, so it’s no surprise the Jets expect to hang onto him, but White is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15. He’ll likely shop himself to the highest bidder, but Saleh seems to think there’s a good chance that the Jets can make White the best offer he’ll get.