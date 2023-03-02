Robert Saleh: Mike White should be on the Jets’ roster in 2023

The Jets are hoping to make a big splash to land a star quarterback this offseason. But that doesn’t mean they’re getting rid of the quarterbacks they had last season.

Saleh has previously indicated that Zach Wilson will be sticking around, and today he said he’d like Mike White to be back as well.

“He should be on this roster,” Saleh said of White.

Wilson is still under contract for two more years with guaranteed salaries, so it’s no surprise the Jets expect to hang onto him, but White is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15. He’ll likely shop himself to the highest bidder, but Saleh seems to think there’s a good chance that the Jets can make White the best offer he’ll get.