Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers saying Jets need to grow up: “He’s not wrong”

A day after Aaron Rodgers said players on the Jets need to grow up and not point fingers, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he appreciates Rodgers’ perspective.

Saleh said that even with Rodgers out for the season and currently not with the team following Achilles surgery, the team welcomes Rodgers’ input.

“I’ve said it with Aaron, he’s as much of a coach as he is a player and he’s been around youth and he’s been around adversity and he’s seen it all,” Saleh said. “And so for him to recognize that and talk through it, I think he’s not wrong. When you have frustration, it’s easy to kind of look for answers when sometimes the most important answer is inward. That’s the only way you can defeat adversity is to look inward and find ways to be your personal best. As it pertains to what he said, he’s not wrong, but at the same time it’s just a bunch of young guys showing a little bit of frustration, so they’ll be all right.”

The Jets’ offense has turned in two straight ugly performances in two straight losses with Zach Wilson starting in place of Rodgers, but Saleh is continuing to say that the problem isn’t Wilson, and the whole team needs to right the ship.