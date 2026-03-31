Robert Saleh on Calvin Ridley: Important to have players who can score from anywhere

There was some question about whether wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be back with the Titans for the 2026 season, but he and the team worked out a revised contract this month that will keep him in Nashville.

Head coach Robert Saleh explained from the league meetings in Arizona on Tuesday why the team felt it was important to hold onto Ridley after he was limited to seven games last season with a fractured fibula.

“I know not everything has gone perfect, but when he is on the field, he is a problem,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “Any time you can add players, or keep players in this case, who can score from anywhere on the football field, I think that is important.”

The Titans added free agent Wan’Dale Robinson to their receiving corps this month and the hope in Tennessee is that the duo can help quarterback Cam Ward hit a new level of productivity in his second NFL season.