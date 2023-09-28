Robert Saleh on Joe Namath ripping the Jets: My door is always open to Joe

Jets legend Joe Namath was harsh in his criticism of quarterback Zach Wilson this week, and also harsh in his criticism of coach Robert Saleh and G.M. Joe Douglas for the roster they’ve put together. Asked about Namath’s comments, Saleh was polite in his response.

“I haven’t spoken to Joe, but obviously Joe is an icon, a Hall of Famer, and a well-respected individual in this organization,” Saleh said. “The door is always open for him to walk in, and my office is always open for him. But we’ll agree to disagree with his comments, but he is entitled to those comments.”

Namath described Wilson as “awful” and criticized him particularly for quitting on a play when taking a sack. Saleh didn’t get into the specifics of Namath’s criticisms, but did defend Wilson while also acknowledging that Wilson knows he has to improve. But Saleh also pointed out that losing Aaron Rodgers on the fourth play of the season gave the Jets a challenge few teams have had to face.

“You go into a season and we have all these aspirations. Not that any of these aspirations are over, but you just get stunted four plays in and you have to adjust on the fly,” Saleh said.

Namath thinks Wilson should be more prepared for that adjustment than he has looked so far.