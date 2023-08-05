 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh reminds Jets to stay off the QB after Aaron Rodgers injury scare

  
Published August 5, 2023 07:04 PM

There was a lot of concern about Aaron Rodgers’ foot for a minute or two at Jets training camp on Saturday, but it went away as quickly as it came.

Rodgers came out of drills after his foot was stepped on while being pursued by edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Zach Wilson took over for a few snaps before Rodgers returned to action.

After the session was over, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers’ toe was fine and used the incident as a chance to offer a reminder about the quarterback being off limits at practice.

“We do it all the time,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “Stay off the quarterback. Respect the quarterback. Every player knows how important those quarterbacks are, but stay up, stay off them. It goes without saying, but you’re always going to try to make it a point of emphasis.”

Saleh also offered updates on a couple of other injured Jets. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to take part in Tuesday’s practice after missing time with an ankle injury, but tackle Duane Brown is still a couple of weeks away. Brown is on the PUP list after having shoulder injury.