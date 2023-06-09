Robert Saleh: We’ll turn the stones over on Dalvin Cook

Running back Dalvin Cook is expected to become a free agent on Friday and some have wondered if the Jets might make a run at adding Cook to the roster once the Vikings release him.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn’t say definitively whether the Jets will be making a bid for Cook’s services when asked about the running back during a Friday press conference, but he left the door open while deferring questions to General Manager Joe Douglas.

“We’ll turn the stones over on that one, but that’s probably more of a Joe question. I’m not sure how the money works on that,” Saleh said.

If the Jets do decide to make a push for Cook, they may not be the only AFC East team in the running. The Dolphins have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot.

The Jets have 2022 second-round pick Breece Hall coming off of a torn ACL in a backfield that also features Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.