Robert Saleh: We’ll turn the stones over on Dalvin Cook

  
Published June 9, 2023 07:05 AM
June 9, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why the supply outweighs the demand at the RB position, which has led to the Vikings being expected to release Dalvin Cook on Friday, per source.

Running back Dalvin Cook is expected to become a free agent on Friday and some have wondered if the Jets might make a run at adding Cook to the roster once the Vikings release him.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn’t say definitively whether the Jets will be making a bid for Cook’s services when asked about the running back during a Friday press conference, but he left the door open while deferring questions to General Manager Joe Douglas.

“We’ll turn the stones over on that one, but that’s probably more of a Joe question. I’m not sure how the money works on that,” Saleh said.

If the Jets do decide to make a push for Cook, they may not be the only AFC East team in the running. The Dolphins have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot.

The Jets have 2022 second-round pick Breece Hall coming off of a torn ACL in a backfield that also features Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.