Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson had his best game as a professional

For the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game against the Texans, it looked like the same old Jets offense in Zach Wilson’s return to the quarterback spot.

The Jets didn’t score any points in a rainy first half at MetLife Stadium and that fit with a season that had seen the team score 10 offensive touchdowns in the first 12 games. The second half was something completely different, however.

Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb to cap the opening possession of the third quarter and the Jets would score 23 more points in what turned out to be a 30-6 romp. Wilson was 27-of-36 for 301 yards — the third-most in a single game in his career — during a performance that head coach Robert Saleh called the most impressive he’s had during his time in the NFL.

“His best game as a professional,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “He made things happen. I thought he was outstanding today.”

Wilson returned to action after being benched in favor of the since-released Tim Boyle, so he showed a flair for understatement by saying “the three years here have been challenging” in his own postgame comments to the media. One game won’t change the overall picture of those three years, but Sunday provided a much-needed chance to smile amid the wreckage of a year that began with much hope for the Jets.