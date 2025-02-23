 Skip navigation
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection

Is Netflix's interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Robert Woods: I had a great time in Houston, we’ll see how it goes in free agency

  
Published February 23, 2025 03:03 PM

Wide receiver Robert Woods has never played for new Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley, but Caley was hired off of the Rams’ staff and Woods used to play in Sean McVay’s offense so he has some idea of what to expect.

Woods said “that offense is capable of being high-powered” and he thinks quarterback C.J. Stroud can team up with the weapons around him to make for a potent unit in 2025. It’s unclear if Woods is going to be one of those weapons, however.

The 2024 season was the final one of Woods’s contract and he said he’s heading into the new league year with an open mind.

“Feeling good, kind of getting ready to revamp and go another year again,” Woods said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Building the body back up, just like always and going into Year 13 and still just chasing it. I had a great time here in Houston, loved being with C.J., a great quarterback, loved our receiver room, our coaches. We’ll see how it goes in free agency. You know how free agency is. Whatever is best for me and my family and my football career. If that’s in Houston, however it goes, we’ll look to that.”

Stefon Diggs is also headed for free agency and Tank Dell’s availability for 2025 is up in the air due to a knee injury, so the Texans will be making moves at wide receiver whether Woods is involved with them or not.